Paris hit by ’power blackout’ amid Olympics 2024 events | Video

  Paris hit by major power outage amid Olympics 2024 events

Updated28 Jul 2024, 07:31 AM IST
Paris Olympics 2024: Flags of participating countries are carried on the Iena bridge during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 26, 2024.
Paris Olympics 2024: Flags of participating countries are carried on the Iena bridge during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 26, 2024.(AFP / Jonathan Nackstrand)

Several reports claim Paris has been hit by major power outage amid Olympics 2024 events. However, reports are yet to be confirmed.

Several users took to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday posted videos and pictures of the city suggesting Paris had been left in darkness after a supposed 'blackout'.

The rumored outage coincides with the 2024 Olympics, which have had a tumultuous beginning. Travel chaos ensued as trains were halted due to a 'massive arson attack.' Additionally, heavy showers have caused significant disruptions, leading to the postponement of several sporting events. The opening ceremony on Friday night also faced substantial criticism.

The opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics drew 28.6 million U.S. viewers, according to preliminary data from Comcast's NBCUniversal on Saturday, which the company said was the most-watched start to a summer Games since London in 2012.

The celebration on Friday featured athlete delegations floating down the Seine past Paris landmarks and singer Celine Dion's first public performance in years.

It is a crucial broadcast event for NBCUniversal which paid $7.65 billion to extend its rights to air the Games in the U.S. through 2032. NBCUniversal's Olympics media-rights deal is the largest in the world.

The viewership figure, which includes NBC and streaming service Peacock, is a boon for the broadcaster compared to just 17 million viewers for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Both the Tokyo and Beijing 2022 Olympics presented a challenging time zone for American audiences and were beset by the pandemic.

(With agency inputs)

First Published:28 Jul 2024, 07:31 AM IST
