Paris hotel suites get even pricier as Americans flock to Europe

Hodoul-Baudry thinks a Netflix series may have helped, too. “Emily in Paris, while full of clichés, probably gave Americans the desire to return, thanks to its beautiful portrayal" of the city. The show, which premiered two years ago during the autumn of Covid-19 lockdowns, also ignited interest in those now-ubiquitous immersive Van Gogh exhibits. Americans are particularly fond of the Bristol’s Paris suite, whose rate has risen by €1,000, to €12,000 a night, she says. The suite is temporarily displaying a Marc Chagall masterpiece, Les Mariés au coq.