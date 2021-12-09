Paris in Winter: A traveler’s guide to the best new museums and art exhibits

One of Paris’s hottest new tickets, the Hôtel de la Marine, was hiding in plain sight on the Place de la Concorde for two centuries. In June, the building reclaimed its former glory as Louis XV’s royal “garde-meuble" or furniture depot, where the king’s superintendent had a grand suite of rooms. After it was sacked during the French Revolution, the Navy moved in and then stayed for 200 years. Starting in 2017, a team of interior designers spent four years and $150 million removing false ceilings and layers of paint from its paneled walls, while combing through 900 pages of royal inventories to track down prized furniture and furnishings—tapestries, carpets, curtains—and bring it all back for tourists and locals to admire. What couldn’t be replaced was recreated using 18th-century techniques. The elegance quotient is off the charts and an audio guide offers colorful historical anecdotes.

