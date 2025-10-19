Paris' Louvre Museum shuts after chainsaw-wielding thieves steal Napoleon-era jewels

The Louvre Museum in Paris, the world’s most visited cultural institution, was forced to close temporarily on Sunday after a robbery in which masked men made off with jewellery, according to French authorities.

Three men armed with small chainsaws reportedly entered the museum shortly after opening hours, using a goods lift to access the Apollo Gallery, which houses France’s crown jewels. They stole nine pieces of jewellery from the “Napoleon and the Empress” collection, Le Parisien reported. One stolen jewel was later found outside the museum.

France’s Culture Minister Rachida Dati confirmed the incident, saying on X (formerly Twitter): “A robbery took place this morning at the opening of the Louvre Museum… No injuries reported. I’m on site with museum staff and police.”

While the exact value of the stolen items is still being assessed, the incident underscores the growing challenge of securing cultural treasures at landmark sites. The museum cited “exceptional reasons” for its closure but did not provide further details.

The Louvre, home to the Mona Lisa and Venus de Milo, has historically faced attempts at theft and vandalism. However, Sunday’s incident marks one of the rare high-profile breaches in recent years, raising questions over security protocols at institutions that attract millions of visitors annually.

The seat of French kings until Louis XIV abandoned it for Versailles in the late 1600s, the Louvre is regularly listed as the world's most visited museum, Reuters reported.

The exhibition venue welcomed nine million visitors last year.