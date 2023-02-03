Paris Olympics 2024: Upto 40 countries may boycott the games this time
Last week, the IOC said it is exploring pathways to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in Paris under a neutral flag
After International Olympic Committee (IOC) said that it is planning to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics, many countries have strongly protested against it. In such a scenario, as many as 40 countries may boycott the next game and that would make the whole event pointless.
