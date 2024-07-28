Paris Olympics 2024: C Spire drops all advertising after opening ceremony backlash

C Spire, one of the largest telecommunications companies in the US, on Saturday decided to pull all advertisements from the Paris Olympics 2024.
This development came after the opening ceremony of Paris Olympics on July 27, which showcased drag queens and transgender individuals in a parody of Leonardo da Vinci's 'The Last Supper,' that ignited widespread criticism.
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess