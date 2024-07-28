C Spire, the US telecom giant, on Saturday decided to pull all advertisements from the Paris Olympics 2024.

C Spire, one of the largest telecommunications companies in the US, on Saturday decided to pull all advertisements from the Paris Olympics 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This development came after the opening ceremony of Paris Olympics on July 27, which showcased drag queens and transgender individuals in a parody of Leonardo da Vinci's 'The Last Supper,' that ignited widespread criticism.

