Paris Olympics 2024: From Mukesh Ambani, to Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault — big names attended the opening ceremony

Paris Olympics 2024: The 2024 Paris Olympics kicked off with a grand open-air opening ceremony along the Seine River last evening (July 26).
The French capital saw celebrities and prominent business names from across the globe make their way to the city for the sporting event.
The opening ceremony boasted performances by global stars such as Celine Dion, and Lady Gaga, besides art performances by the recreation of Jesus Christ's ‘The Last Soup’, the beheading of Mary Antoinette, and Philippe Katerine's depiction of Dionosys, the God of Wine. There was also much celebration and backlash post the ceremony.
Before the Parade of Nations, President Emmanuel Macron of France and Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee, were introduced at the Trocadero.
Among those in attendance were Hollywood and Bollywood stars, sportspeople, business families, and other prominent names. We take a look.
Asia's richest family Mukesh and Nita Ambani with LVHM billionaire Bernard Arnault at Paris Olympics 2024. pic.twitter.com/z7asg8ZLkz— Vinay Pandey (@DrVinayPande) July 27, 2024
The Olympics laser show was amazing! pic.twitter.com/CpN1GMMVnU— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 26, 2024
