Paris Olympics 2024: From Mukesh Ambani, to Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault — big names attended the opening ceremony

Paris Olympics 2024: The 2024 Paris Olympics kicked off with a grand open-air opening ceremony along the Seine River last evening (July 26).

The French capital saw celebrities and prominent business names from across the globe make their way to the city for the sporting event.

Paris Games Opening Ceremony The opening ceremony boasted performances by global stars such as Celine Dion, and Lady Gaga, besides art performances by the recreation of Jesus Christ's ‘The Last Soup’, the beheading of Mary Antoinette, and Philippe Katerine's depiction of Dionosys, the God of Wine. There was also much celebration and backlash post the ceremony.

Before the Parade of Nations, President Emmanuel Macron of France and Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee, were introduced at the Trocadero.

Among those in attendance were Hollywood and Bollywood stars, sportspeople, business families, and other prominent names. We take a look.

Who Attended? The Ambanis: Fresh from the year-long celebrations of their youngest son Anant to Radhika Merchant, the Ambanis were spotted at the Paris opening ceremony and later partying with the whos-who in Paris. Billionaire Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, wife and Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani, and daughter and Reliance Retail executive Isha Ambani attended the opening ceremony.

Notably, Nita Ambani was re-elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee from India at the IOC’s 142nd session.

Asia's richest family Mukesh and Nita Ambani with LVHM billionaire Bernard Arnault at Paris Olympics 2024. pic.twitter.com/z7asg8ZLkz — Vinay Pandey (@DrVinayPande) July 27, 2024

Bernard Arnault: The world's third richest person and billionaire owner of the LVMH brand, Bernard Arnault was also in attendance. Notably, in a first for the French MNC, it is sponsoring the Olympics. Arnault was spotted mingling with the Ambanis in Paris.

Elon Musk: The billionaire owner of Tesla, SpaceX and X (formerly known as Twitter), Elon Musk was in attendance at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony and posted videos of the laser show on his X account. He was photographed with IOC member Luis Mejía Oviedo.

The Olympics laser show was amazing! pic.twitter.com/CpN1GMMVnU — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 26, 2024

David Solomon: CEO of Goldman Sachs, David Solomon reported flew into Paris by private jet earlier this week for the Oympics, as per the New York Post.

Ed Bastian: CEO of Delta Airlines, Ed Bastian was seen in the French capital ahead of the Olympics. His presence was much discussed as the US airline was among those worst hit by the Microsoft-CrowdStrike software debacle earlier this month.