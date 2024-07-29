Police say fibre optic networks ‘sabotaged’ in parts of France, ultra-left wing activist arrested: Report

Police on July 29 have stated that fibre optic networks of several telecom operators were “sabotaged” in six areas of France, AFP reported. They added that Paris, the national capital and venue for the 2024 Olympic Games, is not affected.

The incident occurred three days after coordinated acts of sabotage paralysed high-speed train services hours before the Olympics opening ceremony and disrupting travel for hundreds of thousands of people, AFP added.

The French authorities have arrested an activist for an ultra-left wing movement at an SNCF rail company site, days after sabotage attacks paralysed the network, AFP reported.

The accused was detained at Oissel in northern France on July 28 and had access keys to SNCF technical premises, tools and literature linked to the ultra-left, AFP said citing sources asking not to be named. Fibre optic cables were sabotaged in several parts of France on July 29, AFP reported.

Previously, before the inauguration of Paris Olympic 2024, the French high-speed rail network was hit by a series of “malicious acts” to disrupt the rail network. Due to this sabotage attempt, French rail officials had warned of travel chaos for thousands of people. The disruptors strategically chose the north, southwest, and east of the capital, where the Olympic opening ceremony was scheduled on July 26. However, the rail workers was not sabotaged by such attempts.