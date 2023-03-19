Paris police, protesters clash continues over Emmanuel Macron's pension reform. See top updates here3 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 10:08 AM IST
The government said it is necessary to keep the system from slipping into deficit and to bring France in line with its European neighbours, where the legal retirement age is typically higher.
Paris police clashed with demonstrators for a third night on Saturday as thousands of people marched throughout the country amid anger at imposing an unpopular pension overhaul without a parliament vote.
