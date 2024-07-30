Paris put on orange alert amid Olympic Games, likely to face strong thunderstorms, heavy rain today

France’s meteorological agency has issued a weather warning for Paris and the surrounding areas with a major storm on Tuesday as the city hosts the Olympic Games

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published30 Jul 2024, 03:56 PM IST
Paris put on orange alert amid Olympic Games, likely to face strong thunderstorms, heavy rain today
Paris put on orange alert amid Olympic Games, likely to face strong thunderstorms, heavy rain today(Photo: Reuters)

France’s meteorological agency has issued a weather warning for Paris and the surrounding areas with a major storm on Tuesday as the city hosts the Olympic Games.

French weather agency Météo-France has issued an “orange alert” — the third of four levels — for the capital as strong thunderstorms, heavy rain, hail, and lightning were likely from 6:00 pm (1600 GMT).

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024: Manu-Sarabjot duo bags bronze, parents celebrate

The weather agency said this could be accompanied by "intense precipitation (around 20mm to 40mm in less than an hour)," with the impact being very localised and lasting until about midnight.

The storm alert comes as Paris swelters in heat forecast to reach 36 degrees Celsius on Tuesday as it hosts the fourth day of the Olympic Games.

Earlier, the agency had put the capital city on a “yellow alert” as a heatwave brings searing temperatures to other Olympic venues across France.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally: Here’s how India, others have done on Day 4

The scorching temperatures will be keenly felt by Olympians competing in outdoor events including the beach volleyball at the Eiffel Tower and the women's rugby semi-finals at the Stade de France.

The weather agency said temperatures could reach 38C in the southwestern city on Tuesday before dropping off.

Météo-France has forecasted a similar high temperature for Lyon, where Ukraine’s footballers come up against Argentina on Tuesday.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally: Here’s how India performed on Day 4

Other cities in France hosting Olympic events have also been affected by a strong heatwave, with temperatures in some central and southern parts hitting 40C in recent days.

Separately, India ace shooter Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh defeated South Korea to secure the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, marking a historic achievement at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

The Indian pair defeated the Koreans 16-10 to earn the country its second medal at the quadrennial showpiece. In the process, Bhaker became the first Indian post-independence to bag two medals in a single edition of the Games.

 

 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Jul 2024, 03:56 PM IST
HomeNewsWorldParis put on orange alert amid Olympic Games, likely to face strong thunderstorms, heavy rain today

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation

    183.00
    03:56 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    2.8 (1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics

    318.00
    03:59 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    -3.35 (-1.04%)

    Tata Steel

    164.05
    03:46 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    1.2 (0.74%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    348.50
    03:58 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    10.7 (3.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Fine Organic Industries

    5,875.45
    03:47 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    522.2 (9.75%)

    Computer Age Management Services

    4,692.20
    03:51 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    409.8 (9.57%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    200.00
    03:57 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    17.1 (9.35%)

    Kansai Nerolac Paints

    304.85
    03:44 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    23.35 (8.29%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,864.001,030.00
      Chennai
      70,451.001,094.00
      Delhi
      69,970.00-409.00
      Kolkata
      70,933.001,303.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue