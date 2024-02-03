Paris: 3 wounded in knife attack at major railway station, say police

Three people were injured in a knife attack at Paris's Gare de Lyon railway station, a major travel hub, police were quoted by AFP as saying. They added that the suspected attacker had been arrested. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The attack, that happened at 12:30 pm IST (0700 GMT), left one person with serious injuries while two others were lightly wounded. “The motive behind the attack by the detained man was unclear," police said.

Police had no other immediate details.

Security in Paris was ramped up following the attack as it prepares to welcome 10,500 Olympians and millions of visitors for the first Olympic Games in a century in the French capital, news agency Associated Press reported.

The Olympic Games are to open with a massive open-air ceremony along the River Seine on July 26, a major security challenge in the city that has been repeatedly hit by terror attacks, most notably in 2015. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ALSO READ: Paris shooting Live Updates: Three dead, shooter previously charged with racist violence Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra insisted earlier that France was capable of safeguarding the opening festivities. They will be the Olympics’ first held outside of a stadium, which are easier to secure.

There are no backup plans to move the event elsewhere, but the scale of the show and spectator numbers could be tweaked, if necessary, the minister said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Recently, a man targeted passersby near the Eiffel Tower in December, killing a German tourist with a knife and injuring two others. The French national, who was taken into police custody, has a history of mental illness and of Islamic radicalization, officials had said.

The stabbing had taken place within the future security perimeter that will blanket both banks of the River Seine when the 2024 Summer Games open July 26 with a show and parade for the 10,500 athletes along the waterway that cuts through the French capital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!