Paris shooting Live Updates: Three dead, three injured; one person arrested

Paris shooting: A shooting in central Paris on Friday has left two people dead and four others wounded, the city's prosecution office said on Friday, confirming media reports. A 69-year old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
23 Dec 2022, 06:59 PM IST
Multiple rounds fired
Multiple gunshots were fired on Rue d'Enghien, sowing panic on a street lined with small shops and cafes in the capital's busy central 10th arrondissement, or district. Authorities said they had arrested a 69-year-old man and the incident was now over.
"It was Kurds who were targeted," Juan-Golan Eliberg, an artist who works at the Kurdish centre told Reuters.
23 Dec 2022, 06:34 PM IST
Now, 3 people dead: Prosecutor
Prosecutor said they will assess if there is a possible racist element behind the shooting incident.
He further confirmed that 3 people have died so far and also said that the suspect is known to them
23 Dec 2022, 06:13 PM IST
Suspect behind Paris shooting had attacked migrants camp one year ago
The man arrested in a shooting incident in Paris on Friday which killed at least two people was known to French authorities and had attacked a migrant camp one year ago, BFM TV reported on Friday, Reuters reported
23 Dec 2022, 06:12 PM IST
The gunman is 60-yr-old
As per reports, the target of this shooting in Central Paris was a Kurdish community centre. Both victims who were killed are Kurdish. "The shooting took place at a Kurdish community centre situated in the Rue d'Enghien as well as at a restaurant facing the Kurdish centre and a hairdresser", said mayor Alexandra Cordebard
The man who opened fire is 60-year-old
23 Dec 2022, 06:03 PM IST
Shooting happened in front of Kurdish Cultural Center
The shooting occurred in front of the Kurdish Cultural Center, in the 10th arrondissement in Paris
23 Dec 2022, 05:55 PM IST
Investigation strarted for assassination, voluntary homicides
An investigation was opened for "assassination", "voluntary homicides" and "aggravated violence"
23 Dec 2022, 05:47 PM IST
Check latest visuals from the site
Police are on the site. A suspect is arrested.
23 Dec 2022, 05:44 PM IST
Just 26 min away from Eiffel Tower
The place where it occurred is just 26 min drive from the Eiffel Tower
23 Dec 2022, 05:39 PM IST
Paris shooting leaves multiple people wounded; 1 arrested
A shooting in central Paris on Friday has left multiple people wounded, authorities said. One person was arrested.