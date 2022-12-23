Paris shooting Live Updates: Three dead, three injured; one person arrested

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
2 min read . 06:59 PM ISTLivemint
French police and firefighters secure a street after gunshots were fired killing two people and injuring several in a central district of Paris, France, December 23, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

  • Paris shooting: Two people were killed and four injured in a shooting in central Paris on Friday, police and prosecutors said, adding that the shooter, in his 60s, had been arrested

Paris shooting: A shooting in central Paris on Friday has left two people dead and four others wounded, the city's prosecution office said on Friday, confirming media reports. A 69-year old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

23 Dec 2022, 06:59 PM IST Multiple rounds fired

Multiple gunshots were fired on Rue d'Enghien, sowing panic on a street lined with small shops and cafes in the capital's busy central 10th arrondissement, or district. Authorities said they had arrested a 69-year-old man and the incident was now over.

"It was Kurds who were targeted," Juan-Golan Eliberg, an artist who works at the Kurdish centre told Reuters.

23 Dec 2022, 06:34 PM IST Now, 3 people dead: Prosecutor

Prosecutor said they will assess if there is a possible racist element behind the shooting incident. 

He further confirmed that 3 people have died so far and also said that the suspect is known to them

23 Dec 2022, 06:13 PM IST Suspect behind Paris shooting had attacked migrants camp one year ago

The man arrested in a shooting incident in Paris on Friday which killed at least two people was known to French authorities and had attacked a migrant camp one year ago, BFM TV reported on Friday, Reuters reported

23 Dec 2022, 06:12 PM IST The gunman is 60-yr-old

As per reports, the target of this shooting in Central Paris was a Kurdish community centre. Both victims who were killed are Kurdish. "The shooting took place at a Kurdish community centre situated in the Rue d'Enghien as well as at a restaurant facing the Kurdish centre and a hairdresser", said mayor Alexandra Cordebard

The man who opened fire is 60-year-old

23 Dec 2022, 06:03 PM IST Shooting happened in front of Kurdish Cultural Center

The shooting occurred  in front of the Kurdish Cultural Center, in the 10th arrondissement in Paris

23 Dec 2022, 05:55 PM IST Investigation strarted for assassination, voluntary homicides

An investigation was opened for "assassination", "voluntary homicides" and "aggravated violence"

 

23 Dec 2022, 05:47 PM IST Check latest visuals from the site

Police are on the site. A suspect is arrested.

23 Dec 2022, 05:44 PM IST Just 26 min away from  Eiffel Tower

The place where it occurred is just 26 min drive from the Eiffel Tower

23 Dec 2022, 05:39 PM IST Paris shooting leaves multiple people wounded; 1 arrested

A shooting in central Paris on Friday has left multiple people wounded, authorities said. One person was arrested.

