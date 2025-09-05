Paris Summit: Macron, allies push security guarantees for Ukraine, eye US backing; EU prepares new Russia sanctions

Around 30 Western leaders met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris on Thursday to discuss potential security guarantees for Kyiv in the event of a peace deal with Russia. The summit, described as a “coalition of the willing,” brought together leaders from Europe, Australia, Japan, and Canada, with some neighboring states joining via video link.

Zelensky singles out Trump In remarks after the summit, Zelensky expressed gratitude to his allies and specifically acknowledged Donald Trump’s role.

“I would especially like to thank President Trump for all his efforts to end this war and America’s readiness to provide support for Ukraine from its side,” Zelensky said.

He also warned that Moscow was deliberately prolonging the conflict.

“We have the same vision that Russia is doing everything possible to drag out the negotiation process and continue the war,” he said.

Zelensky held a separate meeting with Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff.

EU prepares new sanctions The Ukrainian leader confirmed that the European Union’s 19th package of sanctions on Russia is being readied. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen previously said the measures would be unveiled this month.

Europe briefs Trump on talks According to a German government spokesperson, Ukraine and European leaders briefed Trump following the Paris summit. Berlin emphasized that Europe is ready to play a key role in bolstering Kyiv’s defenses.

“The Europeans are prepared to make a decisive contribution to strong security guarantees for Ukraine following a negotiated solution. Germany will play its part,” the spokesperson said, stressing the focus should be on financing, arming, and training Ukrainian forces.

Trump presses Europe on Oil and China A White House official disclosed that Trump urged European allies to cut their energy ties with Moscow.

“President Trump emphasised that Europe must stop purchasing Russian oil that is funding the war – as Russia received €1.1bn in fuel sales from the EU in one year,” the official said.

Trump also called for economic pressure on Beijing: “The president also emphasised that European leaders must place economic pressure on China for funding Russia’s war efforts.”

Call with PM Modi During the summit, European leaders also spoke by phone with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who recently visited Beijing for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Modi has a vital role in urging Russia to end its aggression.

“India has an important role to play in bringing Russia to end its war of aggression and helping create a path towards peace,” von der Leyen said in a social media post.

Macron: US support to be finalised French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking alongside Zelensky, confirmed that 26 countries are prepared to contribute to a post-war reassurance force in Ukraine. He also noted that Washington’s backing would soon be locked in.

“We held a call with President Trump... the conclusions of this call are simple: in the coming days, we will finalise US support and these security guarantees,” Macron said.

“The United States, as I said, has been involved in every stage of the process.”