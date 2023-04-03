Paris votes to ban rental e-scooters. Details here2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 08:17 AM IST
- Operators had offered further regulations, including checking users were over 18, fixing licence plates so police could identify traffic offenders and limiting to one passenger.
An overwhelming majority of Parisians voted to ban electric scooters from the streets of the French capital on Sunday, in a non-binding referendum that city authorities have said they would follow.
