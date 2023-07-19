Parliament monsoon session: Govt to host all party meet today

Parliament monsoon session: Govt to host all party meet today1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 07:37 AM IST
Government arranges all-party meeting ahead of monsoon session of Parliament. Opposition and ruling party hold separate meetings. Intensifying political atmosphere expected in upcoming session. Opposition aims to corner government on various issues. Previous session saw frequent protests.
An all-party meeting has been arranged by the government on Wednesday to address a range of concerns ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament, scheduled to commence on July 20.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×