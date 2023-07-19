Parliament monsoon session: Govt to host all party meet today

An all-party meeting has been arranged by the government on Wednesday to address a range of concerns ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament, scheduled to commence on July 20.

Such meetings are customary pre-session event, allowing senior government ministers to engage with various parties and their respective issues. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often participated in such meetings in the past.

However, a similar meeting called by Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday had to be postponed due to the absence of leaders from several parties. Opposition parties are holding a meeting in Bengaluru, while the ruling National Democratic Alliance is gathering in the national capital.

Rajnath Singh chairs meet with senior BJP leaders

Meanwhile, a meeting of senior BJP leaders was held at the residence of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday.

The meeting lasted for around an hour and sources claimed that various important issues including upcoming session of Parliament were discussed in the meeting.

"Union Ministers Piyush Goel, Narendra Singh Tomar, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Anurag Singh Thakur, Meenakshi Lekhi, Mansukh Mandaviya, Arjun Ram Meghwal, V. Muralidharan, and some other ministers were in the meeting," sources said.

Stormy Parliament session expected

Ahead of the upcoming assembly polls and the next Lok Sabha election, the political atmosphere in India is intensifying. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition parties are engaged in a fierce exchange of attacks, indicating a stormy Parliament session.

The Congress and other opposition parties aim to corner the government on issues such as the Manipur crisis, rising prices, and alleged misuse of probe agencies. The previous session witnessed frequent opposition protests, further highlighting the contentious nature of political discourse in the country.

The Monsoon session of the Parliament is set to begin on July 20 and will continue till August 11. It will be held in the new parliament building, marking a significant milestone

(With ageency inputs)