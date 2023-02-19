North Korea's most recent intercontinental ballistic missile test, its first in seven weeks, was of a Hwasong-15 launched as part of a surprise drill, state media KCNA reported Sunday.

Launched from the Pyongyang International Airport, the "missile traveled up to a maximum altitude of 5,768.5 km and flew 989 km for 4,015 seconds before accurately hitting the pre-set area in open waters of the East Sea of Korea," KCNA said, using the North Korea's preferred term for the Sea of Japan. The surprise launch on Saturday, KCNA said, was "clear proof" of the reliability of North Korea's "powerful physical nuclear deterrent."

Japan's government on Saturday had said the missile flew for 66 minutes and could have had the capacity to fly 14,000 km (8,700 miles) -- which would mean it was capable of hitting anywhere on the mainland United States.

KCNA reported that "the drill was suddenly organized without previous notice," and that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had personally signed off on the test.

In a separate statement on Sunday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister, Kim Yo Jong, bristled at the United States for trying to turn the U.N. Security Council into what she called a "tool for its heinous hostile policy" toward Pyongyang.

"I warn that we will watch every movement of the enemy and take corresponding and very powerful and overwhelming counteraction against its every move hostile to us," she said.

Saturday's missile test, the North's first missile firing since Jan. 1, came after Pyongyang threatened on Friday an "unprecedentedly persistent, strong" response as South Korea and the United States gear up for annual military exercises as part of efforts to fend off the North's growing nuclear and missile threats.