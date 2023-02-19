Part of a 'surprise drill': North Korea after doing intercontinental ballistic missile test
- Kim Jong Un's sister, Kim Yo Jong, bristled at the United States for trying to turn the U.N. Security Council into what she called a ‘tool for its heinous hostile policy’ toward Pyongyang.
North Korea's most recent intercontinental ballistic missile test, its first in seven weeks, was of a Hwasong-15 launched as part of a surprise drill, state media KCNA reported Sunday.
