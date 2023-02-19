Launched from the Pyongyang International Airport, the "missile traveled up to a maximum altitude of 5,768.5 km and flew 989 km for 4,015 seconds before accurately hitting the pre-set area in open waters of the East Sea of Korea," KCNA said, using the North Korea's preferred term for the Sea of Japan. The surprise launch on Saturday, KCNA said, was "clear proof" of the reliability of North Korea's "powerful physical nuclear deterrent."