Part of Chandrayaan 3 or MH370? Australian authorities puzzled over mysterious object on beach2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 08:50 PM IST
The space agency of Australia is also considering possibility of the object being part of the recently launched Chandrayaan-3
Australian authorities are scratching their head as a mysterious, unidentified cylindrical object washed on a beach in West Australia. The object found on the Green Head beach is currently being presumed hazardous with police keeping local residents away from the object, news platform BBC reported. The report said that the mysterious object can be part of the recently launched Chandrayaan-3.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×