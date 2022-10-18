Partial solar eclipse to be visible during sunset on 25 October

The eclipse will be visible in the region covering Europe, the Middle East, north-eastern parts of Africa, western Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean and the North Indian Ocean.
New Delhi: A partial eclipse of the Sun will occur on 25 October, the Ministry of Earth Sciences said in a statement. In India the eclipse will begin before sunset in the afternoon and will be seen from most of the places.
However, the same cannot be seen from Andaman & Nicobar Islands and some parts of north-east India such as Aizawl, Dibrugarh, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Sibsagar, Silchar, Tamelong, etc).
The ending of the eclipse will not be visible from India as the same will be in progress after sunset, it said.
The obscuration of the Sun by the Moon will be approximately between 40% and 50% at the time of maximum eclipse in north-western parts of the country. In other parts of the country, the percentage coverage will be less than the above values, the ministry said.
In Delhi and Mumbai, the percentage coverage of the Sun by the Moon at the time of greatest eclipse will be around 44% and 24% respectively.
The duration of eclipse from the beginning up to sunset time will be 1 hr 13 min and 1 hr 19 min for Delhi and Mumbai respectively. In Chennai and Kolkata, the duration of the eclipse from the beginning up to sunset time will be 31 min and 12 min respectively.
The eclipse will be visible in the region covering Europe, the Middle East, north-eastern parts of Africa, western Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean and the North Indian Ocean.
The next solar eclipse to be visible from India will be on 2 August 2027. It will be a total solar eclipse. From all parts of the country it will be seen as partial solar eclipse.
A solar eclipse occurs on a new moon day when the Moon comes in between Earth and Sun and when all the three are aligned. A partial solar eclipse will occur when the lunar disk covers the solar disk partially.
The Ministry of Earth Science advised that the eclipsed sun should not be viewed with the naked eye, even for a very short time. It will cause permanent damage of the eyes leading to blindness even when the Moon covers most portion of the Sun.
Safe technique to observe the solar eclipse is either by using proper filter like aluminized Mylar, black polymer, welding glass of shade number 14 or by making projection of Sun’s image on a white board by telescope, it said.
