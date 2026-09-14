Partition in UK? Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland push for exit from United Kingdom, ‘Europe is our common home’

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland may no longer remain part of the United Kingdom. Three political parties have issued a joint statement demanding the right of their people to decide.

Their message is direct: people should have the power to decide the United Kingdom's future. The statement brings together Scotland's Scottish National Party, Wales' Plaid Cymru and Sinn Féin.

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They promise closer cooperation while pursuing different paths towards changing their relationship with Britain. However, this agreement does not itself break up the United Kingdom or announce any referendum.

The United Kingdom consists of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Scotland and Wales have movements seeking independence while Sinn Féin wants a united Ireland.

That would mean Northern Ireland joining the Republic of Ireland, which already exists separately. The statement says these nations have different histories, identities and political traditions. It argues that their people deserve better opportunities and stronger voices over their futures.

“We share a belief that the nations and communities we represent deserve greater ambition, greater economic opportunity and a stronger voice in determining their own futures. The political landscape across these islands is changing,” says the joint statement.

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Its strongest claim concerns the political leadership of the three nations. According to the statement, all three now have first ministers committed to leaving the UK. The parties describe this as evidence that Westminster's authority is approaching its end.

The statement also links the independence debate with everyday concerns about jobs and bills. Its economic proposals include sharing ideas, creating good jobs and spreading wealth more fairly. The parties criticise the British government's economic approach, saying their communities need something better.

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The joint statement demands a “stronger, fairer economy”. The nations want to share “ideas and experience on how to build productive, prosperous economies that create good jobs, tackle inequality and ensure that wealth and opportunity are spread more fairly”.

“We reject Whitehall's broken economic model and will instead build economies which deliver social justice and reduce inequality across our nations,” the statement added

Energy is another major area where they want to work together. They favour developing renewable resources to reduce electricity costs for families and businesses. Their argument is that local energy wealth should directly benefit local people.

Brexit’s damage Europe forms the third important part of their shared plan for cooperation. The parties say Brexit damaged their economies and reduced opportunities for their people.

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They see their nations' futures within the European Union and want stronger European relationships. These links, they argue, could support trade, investment, culture and wider cooperation.

“Europe is our common home, and we believe the future of our nations belongs in the European Union,” said the statement.

The Telegraph earlier reported on 13 September about a Cardiff gathering intended to strengthen the joint campaign. The report named John Swinney, Rhun ap Iorwerth and Michelle O'Neill as the three first ministers.

The report also described pressure over possible public votes on the United Kingdom's future. According to the report, Andy Burnham rejected the idea of another Scottish referendum before the next general election.

Meanwhile, one question arises: would England alone still be called the United Kingdom? Indian thinkers may also recollect Britain’s role in overseeing India’s Partition in 1947. Could Britain’s own union now face a breakup? For now, the outcome remains uncertain.

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About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.