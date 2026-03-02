Stranded in the Gulf amid US-Iran war? Here's what you can do amid Dubai and Doha airport closures

Dubai International Airport, among the largest and busiest hubs in the world, on Saturday said that it will be closed till further notice, amid the United States and Israel's attack on Iran and subsequent counter attacks by the middle eastern country.

The conflict has shut down air traffic in the region, with airspace and airlines in Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Syria, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) closed, according to official statements from the authorities and governments.

According to an AP report, shutdown of the major airports in Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Dubai, have affected travel between Europe, Africa and the West to Asia. All three were directly hit by strikes, it added.

Dubai airport closed, four staff injured in strikes “Dubai Airports confirms that all flight operations at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC) are suspended until further notice,” the notice posted to X on Saturday stated.

A day later on Sunday, the airport said that it was hit and resulted in injuries to four staff and minor damage in the crossfire.

“Dubai Airports confirms that a concourse at Dubai International (DXB) sustained minor damage in an incident, which was quickly contained. Emergency response teams were immediately deployed and are managing the situation in coordination with the relevant authorities,” it wrote.

Adding, “Four staff sustained injuries and received prompt medical attention. Due to contingency plans already in place, most of the terminals were previously cleared of passengers. Further updates will be provided as they become available.”

Here's what stranded passengers can do: When will international flights from Abu Dhabi and Dubai resume? Given that most airspace and major airports in the middle east are shut due to the conflict, in the short term, this may not be immediately possible.

How to get official updates on flight operations? You can track the official website and social media accounts of the Dubai government (@DXBMediaOffice), Doha (@dohanews) and the airline accounts Qatar Airways, Emirates and Etihad Airlines.

You can also stay in touch with the Indian embassies in the region for latest updates on travel and visa news.

Should passengers travel to airport for flight updates? Dubai airport has advised passengers not to travel to the airport and instead contact their respective airlines directly for the latest updates regarding their flights. “We appreciate the cooperation of our guests. Further updates will be provided as we continue to monitor the situation,” it added.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also said it is “maintaining close coordination with airlines to ensure full compliance with safety and operational regulations”. It added that passengers are advised to check and confirm their flight status with the respective airlines before proceeding to the airport.

Do stranded tourists have to pay extra hotel charges? The Abu Dhabi department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) has informed guests that it will cover the cost of their stay, if it is extended due to reasons out of their control.

Notably, for foreigners stranded in India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has directed them to approach the nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for assistance with visa extensions or need to regularise their stay.

Ticket refund and rebooking rules: Several airlines have given passengers the option of either rebooking their flight or seeking refund for their tickets.

In a post on X, Emirates has said that passengers holding tickets for flights before or on 5 March, can:

Rebook on an alternate flight to the same destination up to 20 days from your original date of travel.

If you booked your flight with a travel agent, please contact them. If you booked with Emirates directly, contact the airline.

⁠Request for refund by completing the refund form if you booked with the airline directly.

If you booked your flights with a travel agent, please contact them for refund.

Domestic carrier, IndiGo has also said that customers may opt for a full refund or reschedule until 7th March 2026, for bookings made on or before 28th February 2026 at no additional cost.

Meanwhile, Tata-owned Air India said that flyers who booked their tickets on or before 28 February 2026 for travel originally planned up to 5 March 2026 will be eligible to reschedule their flight at no additional charge. They can also opt to request a full refund to their original form of payment.