Passenger goes ‘naked’ on Melbourne-bound Virgin Australia flight, arrested
A man was arrested at the airport by police after allegedly running naked down the aisle of an Australian domestic flight, knocking over a flight attendant, and causing the plane to turn back, said officials on Tuesday.