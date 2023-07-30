Passenger gulps down 11 vodka drinks, assaults mother, teen daughter during 9-hour flight2 min read 30 Jul 2023, 01:21 PM IST
The lawsuit claims Delta passenger harassed the mother and 16-year-old daughter after consuming excessive alcohol.
A lawsuit claims that a passenger on a Delta Air Lines flight consumed at least 10 vodka drinks and a glass of wine before touching a 16-year-old girl and her mother.
“What happened to them during a flight was not just a nightmare, it was completely preventable," said the family’s lawyer, Evan Brustein, of the July 26, 2022 trip.
According to lawsuit documents submitted on Tuesday in a Brooklyn Federal lawsuit, flight attendants on the almost nine-hour nightmare journey out of JFK Airport "blatantly ignored" the couple's cries for assistance, including a demand to stop providing the abuser alcohol.
The flight staff is accused of allegedly serving vodka to a man despite him already appearing visibly intoxicated.
According to media reports, when the mother expressed her concern, a flight attendant disregarded her complaint and dismissed her by saying to "be patient." The man, whose identity remains unknown, claimed to be from Connecticut and temporarily left to the restroom, audibly vomiting, before coming back with a glass of wine, as reported by the mother and her daughter.
Instead of relocating the intoxicated man to another seat, a flight attendant supposedly instructed him to cease communication with the victims. This led to a furious and expletive-filled outburst from the drunk passenger, who proceeded to verbally abuse the mother and her child, referring to them as "f–king bitches."
The teen began to have a panic attack, “feel the intoxicated Delta passenger’s clammy fingers underneath her shirt climbing up her back … fingering her bra strap and moving over her body," according to the $2 million lawsuit.
Delta declined to provide any specific comments regarding the lawsuit, but they emphasized that “has zero tolerance for customers who engage in inappropriate or unlawful behavior."
