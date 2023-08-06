Passenger train derails in Pakistan's Sindh, 15 killed, over 50 injured

Passenger train derails in Pakistan's Sindh, 15 killed, over 50 injured1 min read 06 Aug 2023, 04:05 PM IST
A passenger train in Pakistan's Sindh derailed, killing at least 15 people and wounding more than 50
At least 15 persons were killed and more than 50 were injured after a passenger train derailed in Pakistan's Sindh on Sunday. The passenger train, Hazara Express, was on its way to Rawalpindi from Karachi when the accident took place near the Sarhari Railway Station in Nawabshah area.
The videos and pictures of the train accident in Pakistan showed at least 10 cars of a passenger train derailed near a town in Sindh. The videos also showed bodies strewn around as locals tried to rescue the passengers from the derailed cars of the train.
Accidents on Pakistan's decaying rail system are common and successive governments have for years been trying to secure funds to upgrade the rail network as part of China's Belt and Road Initiative for infrastructure projects.
Deputy Superintendent of Pakistan Railways Mahmood Rehman confirmed that at least 15 bodies were recovered from the damaged bogies while around 50 injured people were being taken to hospitals.
The crash site near Sarwari railway station was shown on television channels, revealing severely damaged train compartments in close proximity to the station.
They showed rescue workers and police trying to pull out people from the derailed compartments along with civilians who also joined the rescue work.
“Right now, the focus is on rescue work and recovering people from the derailed compartments," Mehmood Rehman told PTI, adding that the cause of the accident is being investigated.
(With agency inputs)
