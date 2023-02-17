Passengers board flight to nowhere, Auckland to New York to Auckland again
Data from Flightradar24’s website showed the Boeing 787 jet making a U-turn about halfway into its nearly 9,000-mile (14,000 kilometer) journey over the Pacific Ocean
Passengers boarding a trans-Pacific flight from Auckland to New York on Thursday evening had no idea of the rude awakening that awaited them: a 16-hour ordeal that saw them back at square one.
