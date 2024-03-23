Passengers of Alaska Airlines flight that suffered mid-air emergency on Jan 5 may be 'crime victims', says FBI
In early January, a door plug panel in one of the Boeing 737 Max 9 tore off from the side at 16,000 feet. It left a refrigerator-sized, rectangular hole in the Alaska Arlines aircraft
The passengers who were on an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 which suffered a mid-air emergency on January 5 have been told by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) that they may be victims of a crime.
