Home / News / World /  Passengers take 16-hour flight to nowhere after Auckland to New York U-Turn
Back

Passengers boarding a trans-Pacific flight from Auckland to New York on Thursday evening had no idea of the rude awakening that awaited them: a 16-hour ordeal that saw them back at square one.

Also Read: Maharajah of Air India must change his stance

Air New Zealand Ltd. Flight NZ2 should have touched down at John F. Kennedy International Airport Terminal 1 at 5:40 p.m. local time, but a power outage threw operations into disarray, affecting at least 135 flights into and out of the city.

Also Read: After Air India, now Akasa Air may place large plane order in 2023

Data from Flightradar24’s website showed the Boeing 787 jet making a u-turn about halfway into its nearly 9,000-mile (14,000 kilometer) journey over the Pacific Ocean, just south of Hawaii. The turnaround made the jet the top-tracked flight on the site, which monitors aircraft all over the world in real time.

Also Read: Nepal plane crash: Investigators suspect human error in preliminary report. Details here

“Due to an electrical fire in Terminal 1 at JFK Airport and the terminal’s subsequent closure, NZ2 Auckland to New York was forced to divert back to Auckland," Air New Zealand said in a statement.

“Diverting to another US port would have meant the aircraft would remain on the ground for several days, impacting a number of other scheduled services and customers." The carrier said the company was working to rebook passengers on the next available flights.

The turnaround echoed a similar incident in January, when an Emirates flight from Dubai to Auckland turned back due to flooding at its destination, treating passengers to a 13-hour flight to nowhere. The closure of Auckland airport, New Zealand’s biggest, sparked a major operation by Air New Zealand to bring back over 9,000 customers trapped overseas.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x