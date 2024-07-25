‘Passing the torch to new generation’, Joe Biden’s 1st address after stepping back from US presidential race | 10 points

President Joe Biden announced he is passing the torch to a new generation in his Oval Office address, revealing his decision to not run for the 2024 presidential race after over 50 years in politics.

Written By Alka Jain
Updated25 Jul 2024, 06:50 AM IST
President Joe Biden addresses the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, about his decision to drop his Democratic reelection bid. (AP Photo)
President Joe Biden addresses the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, about his decision to drop his Democratic reelection bid. (AP Photo)

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he is "passing the torch to a new generation," as he explained why he stepped back from the 2024 US presidential race to America for the first time on Wednesday in Washington.

Addressing the nation here, Biden said, “I revere this office. But I love my country more. I have decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. That is the best way to unite our nation.”

At 81, Biden resisted weeks of pressure from Democrats to step down following a poor debate performance on June 27, declaring at one point that only the "Lord Almighty" could persuade him to leave.

Also Read | Trump campaign says have ’Once-in-a-Lifetime’ chance to defeat two democrats

Joe Biden's address to America: Here are top 10 updates

1) “The great thing about America is here, kings and dictators do not rule. The people do. History is in your hands. The power is in your hands. The idea of America – lies in your hands.”

2) “The defense of democracy is more important than any title. I draw strength, and find joy, in working for the American people.”

3) “But this sacred task of perfecting our Union is not about me. It’s about you. Your families. Your futures. It’s about ‘We the People.’”

4) "I’ve given my heart and my soul to our nation. I’ve been blessed a million times in return.”

Also Read | ’What lies ahead and how I will finish the job’: Joe Biden to address US

5) “Nothing, nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy," Biden said. "And that includes personal ambition.”

6) "Nowhere else on Earth could a kid with a stutter, from modest beginnings in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and Claymont Delaware, one day sit behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office as president of the United States. But here I am."

7) The US President said he will focus on his job as president over his remaining six months in office.

8) He also pledged to help make NATO stronger and more united, stop Russian President Vladimir Putin from taking over Ukraine, work toward a ceasefire deal in Gaza and push for Supreme Court reform.

Also Read | World Leaders Praise Biden’s Record After President Quits Race

9) Joe Biden is the first sitting president to forgo reelection since 1968, when Lyndon Johnson unexpectedly withdrew from the race on March 31 amid criticism over his management of the Vietnam War.

10) It was the fourth time Biden used the formal setting of the Oval Office since taking office in 2021. His last Oval Office speech was on July 15 when he urged Americans to cool the political rhetoric after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Jul 2024, 06:50 AM IST
HomeNewsWorld‘Passing the torch to new generation’, Joe Biden’s 1st address after stepping back from US presidential race | 10 points

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    160.30
    03:59 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    0.25 (0.16%)

    Bharat Electronics

    300.15
    03:52 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    -1.35 (-0.45%)

    NTPC

    392.55
    03:50 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    10.2 (2.67%)

    Federal Bank

    201.45
    03:58 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    3.45 (1.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Castrol India

    270.60
    03:56 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    24.05 (9.75%)

    HBL Power Systems

    648.35
    03:58 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    54.6 (9.2%)

    ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company

    693.90
    03:49 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    56.3 (8.83%)

    Borosil Renewables

    560.70
    03:57 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    42.45 (8.19%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,412.000.00
      Chennai
      70,716.000.00
      Delhi
      70,716.000.00
      Kolkata
      70,716.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.78/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue