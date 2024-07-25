President Joe Biden announced he is passing the torch to a new generation in his Oval Office address, revealing his decision to not run for the 2024 presidential race after over 50 years in politics.

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he is "passing the torch to a new generation," as he explained why he stepped back from the 2024 US presidential race to America for the first time on Wednesday in Washington. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing the nation here, Biden said, “I revere this office. But I love my country more. I have decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. That is the best way to unite our nation."

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply At 81, Biden resisted weeks of pressure from Democrats to step down following a poor debate performance on June 27, declaring at one point that only the "Lord Almighty" could persuade him to leave. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Joe Biden's address to America: Here are top 10 updates 1) “The great thing about America is here, kings and dictators do not rule. The people do. History is in your hands. The power is in your hands. The idea of America – lies in your hands."

2) “The defense of democracy is more important than any title. I draw strength, and find joy, in working for the American people."

3) “But this sacred task of perfecting our Union is not about me. It’s about you. Your families. Your futures. It’s about ‘We the People.’" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4) "I’ve given my heart and my soul to our nation. I’ve been blessed a million times in return."

5) “Nothing, nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy," Biden said. "And that includes personal ambition."

6) "Nowhere else on Earth could a kid with a stutter, from modest beginnings in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and Claymont Delaware, one day sit behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office as president of the United States. But here I am." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

7) The US President said he will focus on his job as president over his remaining six months in office.

8) He also pledged to help make NATO stronger and more united, stop Russian President Vladimir Putin from taking over Ukraine, work toward a ceasefire deal in Gaza and push for Supreme Court reform.

9) Joe Biden is the first sitting president to forgo reelection since 1968, when Lyndon Johnson unexpectedly withdrew from the race on March 31 amid criticism over his management of the Vietnam War. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

10) It was the fourth time Biden used the formal setting of the Oval Office since taking office in 2021. His last Oval Office speech was on July 15 when he urged Americans to cool the political rhetoric after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!