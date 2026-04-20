‘Pathetic cry for public love’: British press attacks Harry, Meghan Markle over Australia visit; social media hits back

Prince Harry and Meghan wrapped up a four-day visit to Australia last Friday. But, the trip has drawn widespread criticism, especially from the British press. Many of them wonder whether Harry and Meghan used the country primarily as a commercial opportunity rather than for any genuine charitable purpose.

Australian researchers and commentators who spoke to The Guardian described the visit as a "faux royal tour". They believe, unlike their celebrated 2018 trip as a newly-married couple, this visit generated ambivalence rather than affection. It has also raised uncomfortable questions about the couple's motives.

The contrast with their first Australian visit eight years ago was difficult to ignore. In 2018, the couple had just married, and Meghan was pregnant.

They were greeted by large, enthusiastic crowds. The royal couple met the then-prime minister Scott Morrison. They were celebrated as the exciting future of the British royal family.

Harry himself later said in an interview that the 2018 tour caused a stir at Buckingham Palace because of how naturally Meghan had connected with the public. This time, there were no such scenes, according to multiple British news outlets.

Harry-Meghan’s Australia tour The visit last week included the Duchess of Sussex headlining a three-day wellness retreat in Sydney called "Her Best Life". Tickets were priced at A$2,699 ($1,931) including accommodation. For A$3,199 ($2,288), people could enjoy a VIP experience that included a group photo with Meghan.

Prince Harry attended events focused on men's mental health and new fathers. The Duke of Sussex appeared at a Western Bulldogs AFL training session in Melbourne.

The couple participated in the cooking competition MasterChef Australia. They also served food to homeless women at a community event.

Despite the busy schedule, the visit was tightly controlled throughout. No questions were allowed at any event. Large public gatherings were deliberately avoided, reportedly to keep policing costs down. The exact amount taxpayers spent on additional security, however, was not disclosed, The Guardian noted.

Meghan also used the trip to promote As Ever, her lifestyle brand that sells products such as jams, spice kits and candles. She is reported to have a financial stake in OneOff, a fashion platform. That raised questions about how much she earned from the visit.

British Press Attacks Harry-Meghan Many major British news publications have been critical of Harry-Meghan’s Australia visit. The BBC wrote, “Harry and Meghan's trip felt like a royal tour - except many Aussies weren't interested.”

“Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle blurring the line between philanthropy and profit?” asked The Telegraph.

The Spectator declared, “Harry and Meghan's Australia trip is a pathetic cry for public love.”

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“Harry and Meghan’s Australia tour — my trauma, my truth, my merch. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s quasi-royal trip is about profit, not philanthropy,” wrote The Times.

“Did Harry and Meghan tour Australia to make money?” asked The Guardian.

Social Media Reaction Many social media users, nevertheless, believe the criticism is all made up by the pro-royal British media. They have slammed the news publications that allegedly do not show the real picture.

“Most Aussies have little interest in the royals these days, but they still prefer Harry. He’s way more down to earth than the rest of the family,” wrote one of them.

“Stop telling lies, many Brits aren’t interested in William and Kate, that's why they have crowds bused in, and staff hand out flags, and that's on home turf, and crowds for trooping the colour are there because it's the centre of London,” commented another user.

Another user wrote, “For God's sake, please stop trashing these people? UK reporting and bashing on Meghan Markle, a US citizen, has obliterated tourist interest, not even kidding. The British press has knifed Prince Harry to the point where a lot of us try to hold onto his mother’s memory, also trashed?”