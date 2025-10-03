Patricia Routledge, ‘Keeping Up Appearances’ star, dies at 96

Patricia Routledge, the British sitcom icon, has died on Friday, October 2. She was 96.

The actress was best known for her role as snobby social climber 'Hyacinth Bucket' – pronounced "bouquet" – in Keeping Up Appearances, the BBC comedy that ran for five seasons between 1990 and 1995.

Her agent said in a statement to the PA Media news agency: “We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of Dame Patricia Routledge, who died peacefully in her sleep this morning surrounded by love."

“Even at 96-years old, Dame Patricia’s passion for her work and for connecting with live audiences never waned, just as new generations of audiences have continued to find her through her beloved television roles," the agent was quoted a saying.

Who was Patricia Routledge? Born in Birkenhead, Cheshire, England, UK, in February 1929, Patricia Routledge began her career as a stage actress at the Liverpool Playhouse in the early 1950s and went on to act in the West End and on Broadway, Deadline reported.

Patricia worked in TV since the early 1950s, most recently in Keeping Up Appearances (1990). She's best known as "Hyacinth Bucket" in the show.

Keeping Up Appearances ran from 1990 to 95, and the following year she was voted the nation's most popular actress at the BBC's 60th anniversary awards.

Her TV career kick-started when she began delivering monologues written by British comedy legends Alan Bennett and Victoria Wood in BBC series Talking Heads.

She was nominated in BAFTA Awards thrice: In 1992 and 1993 for Best Light Entertainment Performance in Keeping Up Appearances; and in 1989 for Best Actress in 'Talking Heads'.

She also starred in crime series Hetty Wainthropp Investigates in 1996-1998, and her most recent TV appearance was fronting a Channl 4 documentary on Beatrix Potter in 2017.

According to her biography on IMDB, Patricia attended Birkenhead High School, where she sang in the choir and ran the Sunday School.

She studied English at Liverpool University, and, after graduation, worked without pay at the Liverpool Playhouse. She was asked to join the company, and she later studied at Old Vic Theatre School in Bristol.

BAFTA condoles Patricia Routledge's death BAFTA condoled Patricia Routledge's demise, saying, "We're saddened to hear that actress Dame Patricia Routledge, best known for playing Hyacinth Bucket in Keeping Up Appearances, has died at 96."