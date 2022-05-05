After reports claimed that some patients who took Pfizer COVID-19 drug Paxlovid rebounded and started feeling symptoms again, US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) notified, it is aware of it and further said, in the Paxlovid clinical trial, some patients (range 1-2%) had one or more positive COVID PCR tests after testing negative. But, epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding that official data shows that the real count is much more than that.

