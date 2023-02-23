Pay cuts and layoffs at China’s WM Motor show EV Industry stress
Expectations were high for WM Motor Holdings Ltd., a Shanghai-based electric-vehicle maker backed by tech giant Baidu Inc. and started by a former Volvo AB executive. Now, it risks becoming yet another casualty of the slow-motion shakeout in China’s crowded EV market.
