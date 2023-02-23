Pay cuts and layoffs at China’s WM Motor show EV Industry stress

At least 20% of WM Motor’s workforce has been laid off since November, and voluntary departures have resulted in the total count dropping by about 40% to fewer than 2,000 staff, people familiar with the carmaker’s situation told Bloomberg. Laid-off workers are still awaiting compensation, and payments to some suppliers and contractors have been delayed or only partially made, some of the people said.

