Pay dispute sparks eight-day strikes at London's Gatwick airport: Report

Pay dispute sparks eight-day strikes at London's Gatwick airport: Report2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 02:10 PM IST
Approximately 950 employees at Gatwick Airport in London will go on an eight-day strike due to a wage dispute, potentially causing flight cancellations and disruptions. EasyJet has already cancelled 1,700 flights due to air traffic control issues in Europe.
Unite, the trade union, announced that approximately 950 employees at Gatwick Airport in London will initiate an eight-day strike in the coming weeks due to a disagreement regarding wages.
