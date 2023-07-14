Pay dispute sparks eight-day strikes at London's Gatwick airport: Report

Unite, the trade union, announced that approximately 950 employees at Gatwick Airport in London will initiate an eight-day strike in the coming weeks due to a disagreement regarding wages.

As reported by Reuters, the union expressed concerns about potential disturbances and flight cancellations at the airport as a result of the strike action.

According to a previous report by Reuters, the British airline stated that it possessed a sufficient quantity of crew members and pilots at its disposal.

In response to air traffic control issues across Europe, the airline has made the decision to cancel a total of 1,700 flights. These cancellations primarily affect flights departing from Gatwick Airport in London, and they are expected to remain in effect for the months of July and August.

The security workers at Heathrow Airport, who had previously planned to go on strike for a total of 31 days, have decided to call off their industrial action. This decision comes after more than 2,000 staff members accepted an enhanced pay offer, which includes a salary increase ranging from 15.5% to 17.5%, Reuters noted.

The report stated that as a result, the strikes that were scheduled to take place at Britain's busiest airport have been cancelled.

The Unite Union said, “At Birmingham Airport, around 100 security officers and terminal technicians will begin continuous strike action from July 18. The strikes will severely impact the airport's security and terminal maintenance, leading to flight delays."

Unite has also expressed that workers who aid passengers with mobility challenges at Glasgow Airport would take two 24-hour strikes on July 6 and July 11. FRANCE Air traffic controller (ATC) strikes in France have led to delays and limited flights across the country, causing more air space congestion in Europe.

In response to air traffic control disruptions in Europe, EasyJet, a British airline, has announced the cancellation of approximately 1,700 flights during the peak summer season, AFP reported on Monday.

The majority of these cancellations specifically affect flights to and from London's Gatwick Airport, with the number of cancelled flights being almost equivalent to the carrier's daily flight operations.

"We have... made some pre-emptive adjustments to our programme consolidating a small number of flights at Gatwick," EasyJet said.

The airline also cited strike action by air traffic controllers as a contributing factor to the flight cancellations.

