Pay hikes in UK rise to a record high as companies post 10 lakh vacancies

“While the alarm bells aren’t ringing yet, the MPC will likely be keeping a careful eye on where pay rises go from here," said Martin Beck, senior economic advisor to the EY ITEM Club, an economic forecasting group that uses the U.K. Treasury’s model for the U.K. The headline rate of unemployment fell to 4.7% in the second quarter, the lowest since the summer of 2020 after the first pandemic lockdown. That figure is set to rise when wage subsidies for furloughed workers end on Sept. 30.