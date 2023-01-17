Peace talks between Prince Harry, Royal family could take place soon: Report

Amid chaos that has ensued the British Royal household after the release of Prince Harry's memoir Spare, reports have emerged that says the ahead of King Charles III's coronation in May there is a possibility of reconciliation efforts among the estranged family members.
In Spare and in subsequent interviews, Prince Harry has made several claims about his family including his father King Charles, his brother Prince of Wales William and his wife Kate Middleton.
Ahead of King Charles coronation in May this year, The Sun reported that “the royal family are set to told peace talks with Prince Harry before the king’s coronation" with the hopes of mending fences.
“Royal sources believe peace talks could take place in the coming months, with Harry flying over from the US to meet King Charles and Prince William. One source believes the relationships are ‘fixable’ but are ‘going to take flexibility on all sides'," the report claimed adding, “It needs Harry over here, in the room with the King and the Prince of Wales and a couple of other family members."
"Both sides need to hold their hands up and admit we didn’t get everything right, and we got a lot wrong, it added saying, “They have to invite them (Harry and wife Meghan Markle) in before the coronation, or it will become such a circus and distraction."
The coronation is on the same day as the fourth birthday of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son, Archie.
On talks with the royal family, Prince Harry had earlier said, “the ball is in their court" for reconciliation.
Meanwhile, Prince Harry's explosive memoir has certainly done brisk business in its opening week. Having sold 1.43 million copies on the day of release, Spare has now become a Guinness Record holder.
“The figures are made even more impressive when considering that it was leaked five days early in Spain. This meant that most of the revelations contained within made headlines worldwide before the book officially hit shelves. However, it’s entirely possible that these juicy details actually spurred more people to buy Spare," an article on the Guinness World Records website suggests.
