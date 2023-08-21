Peace talks? King Charles, Prince Harry to come together for crucial meeting; no Meghan Markle involved: Report1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 02:46 PM IST
King Charles and Prince Harry are scheduled for ‘peace talks’ on September 17, marking a turning point in their feud. Meghan Markle is unlikely to be present, and the discussions hold significance as the first personal interaction since Prince Harry's memoir was published.
In what could mark a turning point in the ongoing Royal Family feud, King Charles III and his youngest son, Prince Harry are reportedly scheduled to engage in "peace talks" on September 17. This anticipated meeting has garnered attention as the 74-year-old King monarch has apparently cleared his schedule to accommodate this significant discussion.