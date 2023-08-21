King Charles and Prince Harry are scheduled for ‘peace talks’ on September 17, marking a turning point in their feud. Meghan Markle is unlikely to be present, and the discussions hold significance as the first personal interaction since Prince Harry's memoir was published.

In what could mark a turning point in the ongoing Royal Family feud, King Charles III and his youngest son, Prince Harry are reportedly scheduled to engage in "peace talks" on September 17. This anticipated meeting has garnered attention as the 74-year-old King monarch has apparently cleared his schedule to accommodate this significant discussion.

Sources close to the palace have revealed to OK! Magazine that King Charles's return from Balmoral is anticipated in the middle of September, coinciding with the conclusion of Prince Harry's Invictus Games commitment in Dusseldorf. This window of time allows for what's being described as a vital conversation between father and son.

"If the talks take place, the King will make it very clear that there will be absolutely no private family business discussed in public moving forward," OK! quoted the source as saying.

While both the King and Prince Harry are poised to sit down and discuss their differences, it's highly unlikely that Meghan Markle will be present. Despite accompanying Prince Harry to the Invictus Games, sources indicate Prince Harry's wife's absence from these discussions, the publication added.

The backdrop for these talks is months of strained relations between King Charles and Prince Harry. Efforts are being made to bridge the gap, with ongoing discussions between the Sussexes and Buckingham Palace aimed at facilitating a reconciliation, as per the publication.

These talks gain added significance due to their timing. Prince Harry is expected to travel back to California via London following his Invictus Games trip to Germany, aligning well with the proposed meeting date of September 17.

Insiders suggest that these discussions hold the distinction of being the first personal interaction between father and son since Prince Harry's revealing memoir, "Spare" was published in January. The book touched on sensitive matters within the Royal Family, particularly directed towards Queen Camilla, which reportedly deeply affected King Charles.