'Peaceful ties with India': Pakistan's new PM Shehbaz Sharif to PM Modi

'Peaceful ties with India': Pakistan's new PM Shehbaz Sharif to PM Modi2 min read . 12 Apr 2022
- 70-year-old Shehbaz Sharif was sworn-in as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan on Monday after securing 174 votes in the Pakistan National Assembly
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Pakistan's new Prime Minister elect Shehbaz Sharif replied to neighbour India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's congratulatory tweet.
Pakistan's new Prime Minister elect Shehbaz Sharif replied to neighbour India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's congratulatory tweet.
Jammu and Kashmir found an ‘indispensable’ mention in Sharif's message for PM Modi.
Jammu and Kashmir found an ‘indispensable’ mention in Sharif's message for PM Modi.
“Thank you Premier Narendra Modi for felicitations. Pakistan desires peaceful & cooperative ties with India. Peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes including Jammu & Kashmir is indispensable. Pakistan's sacrifices in fighting terrorism are well-known. Let's secure peace and focus on socio-economic development of our people." Shehbaz Sharif wrote.
“Thank you Premier Narendra Modi for felicitations. Pakistan desires peaceful & cooperative ties with India. Peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes including Jammu & Kashmir is indispensable. Pakistan's sacrifices in fighting terrorism are well-known. Let's secure peace and focus on socio-economic development of our people." Shehbaz Sharif wrote.
See the tweet here
See the tweet here
70-year-old Shehbaz Sharif was sworn-in as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan on Monday, bringing to an end the political uncertainty that had gripped the country since a no-confidence motion was introduced against his predecessor Imran Khan on 8 March.
70-year-old Shehbaz Sharif was sworn-in as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan on Monday, bringing to an end the political uncertainty that had gripped the country since a no-confidence motion was introduced against his predecessor Imran Khan on 8 March.
"Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people.' PM Modi had written to Shehbaz on Monday after he got elected as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.
"Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people.' PM Modi had written to Shehbaz on Monday after he got elected as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.
Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani administered oath of office to the new PM Shehbaz in President Dr Arif Alvi’s absence, who went on 'sick' leave ahead of the PML-N leader's inauguration.
Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani administered oath of office to the new PM Shehbaz in President Dr Arif Alvi’s absence, who went on 'sick' leave ahead of the PML-N leader's inauguration.
Earlier, Pakistan Parliament elected unopposed Shehbaz who was the only candidate left in the race after former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced that his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party will boycott the voting and staged a walkout.
Earlier, Pakistan Parliament elected unopposed Shehbaz who was the only candidate left in the race after former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced that his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party will boycott the voting and staged a walkout.
"Sharif has secured 174 votes… and has been declared as prime minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan," according to the formal result announced by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq who presided over the National Assembly session after Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri said his conscience did not allow him to conduct the session.
"Sharif has secured 174 votes… and has been declared as prime minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan," according to the formal result announced by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq who presided over the National Assembly session after Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri said his conscience did not allow him to conduct the session.
In the House of 342, the winning candidate should get support of at least 172 lawmakers.
In the House of 342, the winning candidate should get support of at least 172 lawmakers.