'Peaceful ties with India': Pakistan's new PM Shehbaz Sharif to PM Modi

"Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people.' PM Modi had written to Shehbaz on Monday after he got elected as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}