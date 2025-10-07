Peacekeeper? Donald Trump again claims he stopped India-Pakistan conflict, says ‘If I didn't have power of tariffs…’

US President Donald Trump has claimed that his use of tariffs helped prevent multiple wars, including a conflict between India and Pakistan, asserting that his diplomatic communications were “very effective.” He repeated his contention that trade measures made the United States both rich and a global peacekeeper.

How does Trump claim tariffs prevented wars? Speaking from the Oval Office on Monday, President Trump described tariffs as a strategic tool that prevented multiple armed conflicts.

“Tariffs are very important for the United States. We are a peacekeeper because of tariffs. Not only do we make hundreds of billions of dollars, but we're a peacekeeper because of tariffs,” he said.

The president suggested that, without tariffs, four of seven ongoing wars would still be raging globally.

“If I didn't have the power of tariffs, you would have at least four of the seven wars raging... If you look at India and Pakistan, they were ready to go at it. Seven planes were shot down,” Trump added, claiming that tariffs helped avert the escalation.

What role does Trump claim in the India-Pakistan conflict? Trump asserted that his communications during the recent India-Pakistan skirmish were decisive.

“I don't want to say exactly what I said, but what I said was very effective... Not only did we make hundreds of billions of dollars, but we're a peacekeeper because of tariffs,” he said, reiterating his role in facilitating a ceasefire.

He linked the peacekeeping effect directly to trade measures, portraying the United States as a global stabiliser through economic influence.

How did the India-Pakistan conflict unfold? The conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours began after India launched Operation Sindoor on 7 May, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This was in retaliation for the 22 April Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 civilians.

The two countries reportedly reached an understanding to cease hostilities on 10 May after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile exchanges.

India has consistently maintained that the cessation of hostilities was achieved through direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries, denying any third-party intervention.

How does Trump’s claim align with reality? While Donald Trump credits tariffs with averting conflict, India and Pakistan’s official accounts attribute the resolution to bilateral military dialogue, not external influence. Nevertheless, the president continues to emphasise the global peacekeeping role of the United States through trade and economic leverage.

