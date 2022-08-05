China's foreign minister has said that the US House Speaker's visit has 'impacted China's sovereignty' and ‘interfered’ with their internal matters
In the rising tension between China and Taiwan followed by US House speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit, China's foreign minister has said that the US House Speaker's visit has 'impacted China's sovereignty' and ‘interfered’ with their internal matters.
The statements come amid the backdrop of growing tensions between US and China , wherein China on Friday imposed sanctions against United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her immediate family members, following her brief visit to Taiwan.
The Foreign minister also said, “US has no right to make the mistake again of allowing another US House Speaker to visit Taiwan."
News agency Reuters quoted the foreign minister saying, “US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi disregarded the strong opposition from China. It is brazen that they made a visit to China's Taiwan area. It has seriously impacted China's sovereignty & interfered with our internal affairs."
The US House representative, who has also been a vocal critic of China's policy towards the island nation, had paid a visit to Taiwan , a self governed nation of 24 million people, during her multi stop Asia tour.
China had repeatedly warned US against the visit saying that a US representative visiting Taiwan would send an encouraging message to the pro-independence camp in the island. Washington does not have official diplomatic ties with Taiwan but is bound by US law to provide the island with the means to defend itself.
In retaliation tot he visit, China fired its largest missile tests in Taiwan’s waters in decades, the day after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defied Beijing by visiting the self-ruled island it claims as its own.
Taiwan's defence ministry said a total of 68 Chinese military aircraft and 13 navy ships were conducting missions in the sensitive Taiwan Strait and some of them have "deliberately" crossed an unofficial buffer separating the two sides.
The China government on Friday threatened to halt cooperation with the US. The foreign ministry asserted that it will cancel military and climate talks with the US, as well as anti-drug cooperation, cooperation on cross-border crime prevention and on repatriating illegal migrants, among eight specific measures.
Meanwhile, on 5 August, the United States summoned China's ambassador to the White House to lodge a protest against Chinese military actions it called irresponsible and at odds with maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, national security spokesman John Kirby said on Friday.
According to reports, US officials made it clear to the envoy that United States is prepared for what Beijing chooses to do.
China further said more than 100 warplanes and 10 warships have taken part in the live-fire military drills surrounding Taiwan over the past two days, while announcing mainly symbolic sanctions against Pelosi and her family over her visit to Taiwan, that China considers as its territory.
