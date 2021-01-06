OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Pence defies Trump, saying he has no power to reverse defeat
US President Donald Trump and US Vice President Mike Pence (AFP)
US President Donald Trump and US Vice President Mike Pence (AFP)

Pence defies Trump, saying he has no power to reverse defeat

1 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2021, 11:56 PM IST Bloomberg

Pence will preside over what is usually a pro forma joint congressional session to count Electoral College votes and certify the winner

Vice President Mike Pence said that he has no power to reverse Donald Trump’s re-election defeat, defying the president’s demands that he unilaterally reject Electoral College votes from contested states during a congressional session Wednesday.

“It is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not," Pence said in a letter to Congress preceding the event.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
In this photo, a baby sea turtle is seen stuck in plastic on a beach in Florida. AFP

Banks directed $1.7 trillion to firms causing plastic pollution

2 min read . 06:58 AM IST
USTR has concluded the digital taxes imposed by France, India, Italy and Turkey discriminate against big U.S. tech firms, such as Google, Facebook, Apple and Amazon.com.

USTR slams India, Italy, Turkey on digital taxes but holds off on tariffs

1 min read . 06:44 AM IST
Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they push barricades to storm the US Capitol in Washington D.C.

US Capitol Live Updates: World leaders express shock at storming

5 min read . 06:53 AM IST
US President Donald Trump.

Twitter blocks Trump, threatens permanent ban over inciting violence

1 min read . 06:23 AM IST

Also Read | The race to take fashion retail online

Pence will preside over what is usually a pro forma joint congressional session to count Electoral College votes and certify the winner. But Trump’s continued insistence that widespread election fraud cost him victory has turned the event into a drama expected to stretch hours as his allies challenge votes from contested states.

Trump called on Pence to “do the right thing" during a rally before thousands of his supporters in Washington ahead of the congressional session.

“Given the voting irregularities that took place in our November elections and the disregard of state election states by some officials, I welcome the efforts of Senate and House members who have stepped forward to use their authority under the law to raise objections and present evidence," Pence said in his letter.

“As presiding officer, I will ensure that any objections that are sponsored by both a representative and a senator are given proper consideration, and that all facts supporting those objections are brought before the Congress and the American people."


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout