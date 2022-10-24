After withdrawing from the UK PM race, Penny Mordaunt showed full support to Rishi Sunak as a symbol of party unity. In her withdrawal speech, she talked about the ultimate aim of all the members of the party who are the stakeholder of it. She also mentioned the tough time the UK's economy is going through and said that the right leadership is the need of the hour rather than another 2-3 days being spent on contesting the election for the next UK PM. By referring to the 1922 election process, the ex-chancellor declared her full support to Rishi Sunak as the next UK Prime Minister.