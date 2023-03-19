Pension protests continue in France ahead of no-confidence votes - Explained

Pension protests continue in France ahead of no-confidence votes - Explained2 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 07:38 PM IST
Protests have broken out in various parts of France this week as the government pushed through a reform increasing the pension age. The government says the changes are needed to avoid crippling deficits in the coming decades linked to France's ageing population.
Protests continued in France on Sunday over What pension reforms with President Emanuel Macron's government set to face no-confidence motions in the National Assembly on Monday. Thousands have taken to the streets of Paris in the past week over the government's decision to raise the state pension age without a parliamentary vote. Multiple refinery strikes are also taking place across France.
