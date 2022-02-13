Pentagon cannot confirm reports of a Russian plan to invade Ukraine on Wednesday1 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2022, 08:00 PM IST
- The United States believes that a ‘major military action could happen any day now’
Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby on Sunday said he cannot confirm reports that Russia plans to invade Ukraine on Wednesday.
"I'm not in a position to confirm those reports," Kirby said during an interview on "Fox News Sunday", adding that the United States believes that a "major military action could happen any day now."
