Pentagon cannot confirm reports of a Russian plan to invade Ukraine on Wednesday

Pentagon cannot confirm reports of a Russian plan to invade Ukraine on Wednesday

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby
1 min read . 08:00 PM IST Reuters

  • The United States believes that a ‘major military action could happen any day now’

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby on Sunday said he cannot confirm reports that Russia plans to invade Ukraine on Wednesday.

"I'm not in a position to confirm those reports," Kirby said during an interview on "Fox News Sunday", adding that the United States believes that a "major military action could happen any day now." 

