Pentagon cannot confirm reports of a Russian plan to invade Ukraine on Wednesday
- The United States believes that a ‘major military action could happen any day now’
Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby on Sunday said he cannot confirm reports that Russia plans to invade Ukraine on Wednesday.
"I'm not in a position to confirm those reports," Kirby said during an interview on "Fox News Sunday", adding that the United States believes that a "major military action could happen any day now."
