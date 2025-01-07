Pentagon labels more Chinese companies as military in nature
SummaryTencent was added to the Defense Department’s list of “Chinese military companies,” contributing to a selloff in U.S.-listed shares of the WeChat owner.
The Pentagon on Monday added a number of well-known Chinese businesses to a list of companies it identifies as military in nature, including some of the country’s largest internet, battery, science and shipping firms.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more