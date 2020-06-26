NEW DELHI: The Pentagon has put out a list of 20 companies it says are owned or controlled by China’s military, which might could possibly invite US sanctions on them, news reports have said.

The list put out on Thursday includes companies like Huawei Technologies Co. and Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, the reports said. In letters addressed to US lawmakers, dated 24 June, the Pentagon said it was providing a list of “Communist Chinese military companies operating in the United States."

Other entities on the list include Aviation Industry Corporation of China, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation, China Electronics Technology Group Corporation, China South Industries Group Corporation, China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation, China State Shipbuilding Corporation and China North Industries Group Corporation, according to a list put out by Bloomberg news.

The Pentagon’s move comes amid a steady deterioration of ties between the US and China on a number of issues. The US has been making a concerted effort to warn countries across the world about Huawei as the race to upgrade telecom infrastructure to 5G worldwide begins. Earlier this week, a Reuters report said Singapore's three biggest telecommunication companies had announced that they have chosen Sweden's Ericsson and Finland's Nokia as the main equipment suppliers for their 5G networks, mostly leaving out Huawei Technologies.

The new 5G networks, which offer data transmission speeds up to 100 times faster than 4G, are expected to give a boost to businesses using advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things.

Last month, US secretary of state Mike Pompeo accused Huawei of being a "tool of the CCP surveillance state."

In an interview to Fox News also last month, Pompeo has said that “Huawei is an instrument of the Chinese government."

“They’re deeply connected. It’s something that’s hard for Americans to understand," Pompeo had added.

Huawei has repeatedly denied it is controlled by the Chinese government, military or intelligence services. And in seeming response Huawei Technologies Co Ltd has filed a lawsuit against the US government in the company’s latest bid to fight sanctions from Washington that threaten to push it out of global markets.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated